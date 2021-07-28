Scholars Believe Second Round Filling of GERD Will Shift Trilateral Negotiations

Addis Ababa Jluy 28/2021 (ENA) The completion of the second round filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will definitely lead to a shift in the trilateral negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, scholars said.

Morgan State University Political Science and International Relations Professor, Getachew Metaferia told ENA said Egypt has for a long time counted itself as the hegemonic power of the Nile valley region.

“The completion of the second round filling of GERD will definitely lead to a shift in the trilateral negotiations,” he added.

According to the professor, the African continent is not given much attention in Egypt’s foreign policy strategy calculation as its primary focus remains the Middle East and the Arab world.

Currently, Egypt is frantically trying to cultivate friendship in Africa, especially with neighbors of Ethiopia, in an attempt to strangle Ethiopia, he noted.

These countries actually need development assistance and not military alliance, the professor said, adding that “the GERD has in fact changed Egypt’s outlook towards African countries for the moment.”

Professor Getachew further elaborated that “the second round filling of GERD will also send a strong message to Sudan as the filling has not affected it. Sudan and its people have long and amicable relations with Ethiopia. And the Sudanese will soon realize that maintaining historical ties with Ethiopia is vital. Their long-term interest will be realized by maintaining and retaining good neighborliness.”

He pointed out that Nile must not be seen as a curse but a blessing to the three countries. It must be a source of cooperation, development and peace. Politics must be taken out of the Nile water usage and must be replaced by common sense and long term interest for the benefit of the three countries.

GERD is a turning point for Ethiopia, according to Professor Getachew, who added that all Ethiopian inside the country and overseas should strengthen their support to the remaining construction of the dam.

“The response by Ethiopians to build the GERD has been courageous, exemplary, historic, and a true expression of nationalism and love for the country. Because of the challenges Ethiopia is currently facing, I expect Ethiopians to be more resolute and complete the remaining work.”

He further noted that the GERD amounts to a second Adwa Victory and demonstrates to the world that Ethiopians always join hands and withstand forces that intend to dominate their beloved country.

PgMP and CPEng Kefyalew Mekonnen said on his part that the second round filling serves as a bridge that helps the three nations to transit from sowing their seeds to first stage of harvest.

“I see the second round filling as the beginning of future joint cooperation among Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt, rather than a mere victory for Ethiopia,” he added.

Kefyalew stated that the second round filling might have created a sense of defeat and hopelessness to opponents of the GERD that continue fighting with the 18.4bcm water stored in the dam GERD reservoir as a result of the second filling.

He stressed that the influence of the second filling of GERD for trilateral negotiations needs to also be reinforced by Ethiopia’s internal and other external factors.

Kefyalew said that the two turbines which will go operational shortly will help each country to leave aside the stains of colonial narratives and move to enjoy the benefits of the waters of the Blue Nile through the GERD.

“Egypt has already got plenty of Nile water, which is more than twice the maximum capacity of GERD, stored behind Aswan High Dam that can be used for multiple years during drought periods in a row,” he elaborated.

That means, while the annual Egyptian Nile water use is about 55.5bcm, including wasted water, the Nile water stored behind the Aswan High Dam accounts for over 162bcm, three times the country’s annual Nile water use.

The filling “would make Egyptians realize that the dam has no impact on their water use or needs due to GERD filling,” he noted.

Kefyalew noted that it is a matter of time for Sudan and Egypt to appreciate the missions of the GERD and come to terms to make an agreement on an equitable and reasonable basis of water use with Ethiopia.

Moreover, he urged the Ethiopian Diaspora to enhance their active engagement in promoting and disseminating fair and balanced information about the Nile River and the GERD project to communities abroad.