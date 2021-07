Algerian FM Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, July 28/2021(ENA)The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Ramtane Lamamra has arrived in Addis Ababa today.

State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano received the minister upon arrival at Bole International Airport, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his stay in Ethiopia, the foreign minister will have discussions with President Sahle Work Zewde, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

Ethiopia and Algeria have longstanding relations since Algeria opened Embassy in Addis Ababa in 1976.