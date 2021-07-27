Youth Joining NDF from Addis Ababa Vow to Defend Country from Internal, External Enemies

Addis Ababa July 27/2021 (ENA) Youth from Addis Ababa who voluntarily joined the National Defense Force (NDF) said they are committed to defending the country from internal and external enemies.

The youth vowed that they will not allow any force to dismantle the country.

Among the youth, Isayas Wondimu told ENA that ” the evil forces want to stop Ethiopia from growing and becoming prosperous. From among these forces, the TPLF that has never been happy with the existence of the country, let alone a developed Ethiopia, waged futile war into which it drags children to war and restore its oppressive rule shunned by all Ethiopians. I have therefore decide to join the army and stop these agents of our external enemies.”

The junta must be stopped by the people of Tigray from making their kids child soldiers as children should be sent to school, not to war, he stressed.

Mulat Saga on his part noted that the youth are ready to resist both internal and external pressure to defend the sovereignty of the country.

“This is an expression of our unity,” he said, adding that the youth have historical obligation to maintain this country and hand it over to the next generation intact and prosperous.

Mulat, who stated that he has a job, pointed out that it is “only when my country is at peace that my father and mother sleep peacefully. Under the present circumstances, however, I cannot stay here when my country is invaded by aggressors.”

According to Fuad Sarodin, one of those who voluntarily joined the National Defense Force, fighting back external enemies and their agents has been a long tradition in Ethiopia.

Thus, the youth should prepare themselves to safeguard the country regardless of any differences.

“Anti-peace forces are present in all directions. Removing and eradicating such scourges is what we inherited from our forefathers. Since then Ethiopians have been known for their patriotism. Continue with this tradition, we are ready to beat the anti-peace forces and bring prosperity to the country,” he elaborated.