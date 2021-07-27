Int’l Community Should Condemn TPLF for Starving Civilians by Blocking Aid: Ambassador

Addis Ababa July 27/2021 (ENA) The international community should condemn TPLF that has repeatedly shown its utter disregard and cruelty to the people in Tigray by blocking essential aid to the region, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Djibouti noted.

During his discussion with WFP Representative & Country Director Mary Njoroge, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye said the international community should spare no time to condemn TPLF for repeatedly showing its disregard and cruelty to the people in Tigray by blocking essential aid to the region.

Although TPLF has continued to disrupt and endanger the free movement of trucks, the ambassador pointed out that the government has doubled its efforts believing that it is vital to meet the growing demands in the region.

The government thus allowed humanitarian flights into the region, giving unrestricted access to aid agencies to help vulnerable people, he recalled.

Commending the Government of Ethiopia for its continued commitment in making sure that there is seamless transportation of the necessary aid, especially wheat, from end-to-end, Njoroge called for the need to further enhance collaboration as WFP has now aimed at transporting hundreds and thousands of tons of humanitarian aid within a reasonable period.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides have agreed to meet and hold periodic discussions to assess and up scale the smooth transportation of cargo from the Port of Djibouti in close cooperation with the relevant authorities from Djibouti.

It is to be recalled that,TPLF blocked over 170 trucks carrying food and non-food items to deliver the much-needed humanitarian support to Tigray.