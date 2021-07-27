Int’l Organizations Urged to Put pressurize on TPLF to Cease Provocations, Open Route for Aid

Addis Ababa July 27/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check urged today international organizations, especially those working in Tigray, to pressurize TPLF to cease its provocations on the Afar region and open the route for humanitarian cargo to enter the region.

It recalled that the government kept over 400,000 quintals of wheat and 2.5million litres of edible oil as reserve in warehouses in Tigray Region.

The wellbeing of the people of Tigray remains a concern for the Government of Ethiopia, Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check underscored.

The aim of the unilateral ceasefire declared the government was therefore to enable humanitarian assistance reach the needy without interruption and unhampered by the TPLF.

Nevertheless, humanitarian assistance continues to be hampered by the TPLF harassment, it pointed out.

Thus, international organizations, especially those working in Tigray, need to pressurize the TPLF to cease its provocations on the Afar region and open the route for humanitarian cargo to enter the region.