City Administration Bids Farewell to Over 3,000 Addis Ababa Youth Joining Nat’l Defense Force

Addis Ababa July 27/2021 (ENA) Addis Ababa City Administration held a farewell ceremony to more than 3,000 youth from Addis Ababa who decided to join the National Defense Force.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Mequel Square today, Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor Adanech Abiebie said the TPLF, which had been oppressing Ethiopians for close to three decades, was given the option to work for the development and peace of the country.

However, she said the terrorist group decided to disintegrate Ethiopia by attacking the Defense Forces at first.

The deputy mayor noted that Tigrayans have always been Ethiopians. ” But, whoever wants to join this proxy war to destroy Ethiopia would not be tolerated. We therefore call on the people of Tigray to join their Ethiopian brothers and sisters dissociating themselves from the Junta.”

She added that the junta attacked the National Defense Forces, which is the protector of Ethiopia’s sovereignty and the main pillar of peace. They set out to weaken this force. However, their plan can never be achieved.

Adanech thanked the youth who responded to the call to thwart the plot to dismantle the country.

It is to be recalled that the deputy mayor called on the city youth to join the defense force and stop the terrorist group TPLF once and for all from destroying the country.

She finally handed over 1.1 billion Birr to support the defense force.