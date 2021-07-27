Police Seizes Multi-Billion Birr Worth of Metals Illegaly Stockpiled in Addis Ababa, Oromia

Addis Ababa July 27/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Federal Police disclosed that it has seized a multi-billion Birr worth of metals illegally stockpiled in 17 warehouses and other places in Addis Ababa City and Oromia regional state.



Police said that evidences have been obtained that indicate the terrorist TPLF group’s conspiracy aimed at imposing heavy casualties on the country’s economy to carry out its destructive mission.

This stockpile of metals were purchased with huge amount of the nation’s foreign currency and imported tax free in to the country, according to customs expert Regassa Giti.

Federal Police Deputy Commissioner General, Zelalem Mengiste said that police seized the metal in an operation conducted in collaboration with the Oromia Police Commission and other security forces based on tips obtained from the public.

The police are intensifying their investigations to arrest the suspects involved in this illegal activity, the deputy commissioner general underlined.

According to him, one of the major conspiracies of the terrorist TPLF Junta had been to weaken the country’s economy by putting too much pressure on the construction sector and creating economic problems.

It is a crime for the TPLF Junta to illegally store imported metals and other development materials in the name of investment in Tigray to build hotels, bridges and other infrastructures, it was indicated.

Similarly, police seized more than 1.2 million birr notes illegally stashed in a house of an individual.

Police are conducting investigations into the alleged involvement of various actors in the conspiracies of the terrorist TPLF group.