Japan Extends 120 Mln Birr Worth Food Assistance

July 27,2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and Japan have signed and exchanged notes on the Grant Aid for Economic and Social Development Program (provision of rice) amounting to 120 million Birr today.



Finance State Minister, Yasmin Wohabrebbi and Ito Takako, Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia have signed the agreement.

Finance State Minister, Yasmin said the support is aimed at curbing the food and nutrition security challenges in Ethiopia by contributing to the increase in the availability of cereals in the market.

The long-standing economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Japan has been formally commenced since 70s, she said, adding that “since then the Government of Japan has been extending its Official Development Assistance (ODA) through different modalities.”

The major focuses of development support from japan have been on infrastructure development, agricultural productivity, human development as well as private sector development, Yasmin explained.

The State Minister expressed that the agreement will reinforce cooperation between the two partners and to lead to further possibilities to achieve their common goals.

Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia, Ito Takako said this is a difficult time for Ethiopia to secure staple food supply due to various factors such as COVID-19, drought and floods.

“As a lot of rice consumption in Ethiopia has relied on imports, this project will help Ethiopia not only to combat food insecurity, but also reduce import and contribute to the overall health and help the economy by saving foreign currency,” she noted.

Ensuring access to food is a human security and protection of one of human rights, the Ambassador stated, adding “Japan has supported rice production in Ethiopia as one of the main pillars of assistance to agriculture sector since 2015.”

The two countries have also signed an agreement for the debt deferral to implement Debt Service Suspension Initiative endorsed by G20.