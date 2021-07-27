Ethiopians in US Rally to Protest Inhuman Treatment of Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia

July 27,2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora community members in the United States held a rally on Monday to protest the inhuman treatment of Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia.



The Ethiopian International Youth Union, established by Ethiopians living in the US, organized the rally held in front of the Saudi Arabia Embassy in Washington DC demanding the protection of human rights of Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia.

The participants of the demonstration asked the government of Saudi Arabia to stop human rights abuses being carried out on Ethiopian migrants in that country, according to information from the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency.