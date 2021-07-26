Ethiopians in US Provides 1.2 Million USD in Ten Months to Support GERD

July 26,2021 (ENA) Members of the Ethiopian Diaspora in the United States (US) have raised more than 1.2 million USD over the past ten months to support the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Ethiopian Ambassador to the US disclosed.



Ambassador Fisum Arega disclosed this at a grand convention held in Washington DC on Sunday to raise finance for the construction of GERD and express support to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

The ambassador said during the occasion that the financial support obtained in the past ten months doesn’t include the fund raising campaign being carried out by Badr Ethiopia, a development organization based in the US, to GERD.

According to him, so far Badr Ethiopia has collected more than 785,000 USD in its resource mobilization campaign.

Appreciating the contribution being made by the diaspora, the ambassador called on the Ethiopian diaspora community to engage in various investment activities in their homeland.

Ethiopian Ambassador to the United Nations, Taye AtskeSelassie for his part urged the Ethiopian diaspora to enhance their unity in order to effectively realize the national development and other agendas of the country including GERD.

The event was organized by the Association of Peace and Unity for Ethiopia which was established by Ethiopians and Ethiopian origins in the US.