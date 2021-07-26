Minister Predicts Possible Flooding in Downstream Countries Due to Heavy Rainfall in Highlands

July 26,2021 (ENA) The rainfall in Ethiopian highlands is pouring and quantities reaching the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) are currently over 6,000 cubic meters per second, making downstream flooding possible, Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Sileshi Bekele said.

The surcharge at GERD has already risen by 5m, he added.

The minister further twitted that “GERD is a guardian for downstream by reducing flood and increasing water during drought, but not a threat.”

Those wrongly accusing Ethiopia should come to senses and appreciate its useful investment not only for Ethiopia but also for the region, he pointed out.

