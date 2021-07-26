Residents of Gambella, Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Capitals Stage Rallies in support of ENDF

July 26,2021 (ENA) Residents of the regional capital cities of Gambella and Benishangul-Gumuz held demonstrations today in support of the National Defense Force (ENDF) and denouncing the terrorist group TPLF.



During the rallies the demonstrators chanted slogans that denounce the acts of TPLF and support ENDF.

A number of young people, women and other members of the community took part in the rally in Gambella city, the regional capital of Gambella region.

Similarly, thousands of people in Assosa city of Benishangul-Gumuz region and surroundings voiced their support to ENDF and condemned the terrorist group TPLF.

The demonstrators also pledged to support the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and stand together with the National Defense force in its efforts to sustain the unity of the country.