Violating Notice to Airmen Will Result in High Risk to Operators, Pilots: Ethiopia Fact Check

July 26,2021 (ENA) Violations against the notice to airmen, NOTAM, issued on 30th June 2021 will result in high risk to any operators and/or pilots. according to Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check.



It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority issued on June 30th 2021 a NOTAM & AIP SUP with reference number (A0166/21 and AIP SUP A 04 2021).

NOTAM is a notice to airmen filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the safety of the flight.

Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check warned that entities violating the issued NOTAM assume full responsibility for any related actions.