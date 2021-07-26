TPLF Unconcerned about Tigray people Let Alone Other Ethiopians: Tigray Living in Afar Region

July 26/2021(ENA) The deployment of child soldiers is a clear proof that the terrorist group TPLF does not care for the people of Tigray let alone to the people of the rest of Ethiopia, Tigray people living in Afar region told ENA.



Rallies that condemn TPLF and support the National Defense Force (ENDF) were held in Semera-Logia, Aysaita and Abaala towns of Afar region today.

Tigray people living in the region also took part in the demonstration in Semera-Logia town.

One of them, Huri Abrha, said the decision to declare unilateral ceasefire by recognizing that war is destructive does not mean defat. It is a decision expected from a responsible party.

Contrary to the assertion of the junta and its supporters that the government is the enemy of Tigrayans, it has concretely shown its respect for the people of Tigray, he added.

On the other hand, the provocative act of the terrorist group TPLF in different parts of the country and beating war drums is irresponsible, Huri noted.

The junta is not only endangering the lives of Tigrayans who reside in different parts of the country toiling to improve their livelihood, but also damaging the harmonious way of life Tigrayans are leading in the rest of Ethiopia.

Furthermore, he stated that the cruel act of TPLF in deploying children as soldiers shows that it does not care about the people of Tigray, let alone about other Ethiopians.

A resident of Logia town, Haile Selassie Gebru said on his part the evil group has been prolonging its existence by killing and abducting innocent people since its inception.



Because of this the majority of Tigrayans have lost family members for one reason or another, he noted, adding that his younger brother was one of those victims the group arrested for allegedly supporting Prosperity Party.

Haile Selassie insisted that the destructive group will not allow other neighboring regions to leave in peace unless it is wiped out by the united struggle of the peoples.

Hailay Hagos, another resident of Logia, stated that he has been living in Afar region for more than 40 years.

During these years, “I have lived in peace and harmoniously with the brotherly and sisterly people of Afar and other ethnic groups, he added.

However, the terrorist group TPLF engaged in provoking and declaring war on neighboring regions is exposing the people of Tigray to suffering,” Hailay pointed out.

Therefore, he said the people of Tigray in particular should break their silence and stand up to say enough is enough.