Flights Heading to Addis Ababa Being Diverted to Nearby Airports Due to Bad Weather

In a statement issued today, out of an abundance of caution flights heading to Addis Ababa are diverting to nearby airports due to bad weather at and around Bole International Airport.

As safety is the top priority of Ethiopian, flights to Addis Ababa are now landing at alternate airports and will be back to their original destination when the weather improves, the statement added.

“We will keep you updated on the status of the flights,” it further said.

The group has apologized to its customers for the inconveniences caused beyond their control.