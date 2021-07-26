TPLF Propagandists Continue To Twist Words Spoken By Government For Their Fake News

Addis Ababa, July 26/2021(ENA) The TPLF terrorist group propagandists and their accomplices have continued twisting words spoken by government to enhance their usual fake news and agenda the Ethiopian Current Issue Fact Check indicated.

According to the Ethiopian Current Issue Fact Check, TPLF propagandists and their accomplices continue to twist words spoken by Federal and Regional leadership to fit their fake news and agenda they have been crafting for several months.

Considering the House of People’s Representative have declared TPLF a terrorist organization, all statements by Federal and Regional Government refer to the criminal enterprise that is TPLF and not the people of Tigray that comprise the Ethiopian social fabric, it stated.