Orchestrating Massacre to fulfill Personal Lust

Kevin Carter, a photographer who captured this photo, was very famous once. Though won a Pulitzer award for the photo, he had committed suicide for he was unable to bear the regret. He was criticized by many people for not helping the girl.

Martin Plaut has been doing extremely disgusting and heartless things. It seems that his life is fully dependent on the bloodshed and massacre of children. Because he does anything as long as he gets money. He is a mercenary that would never hesitate to orchestrate massacre to fulfill his lust for money.

He is engaged in an extensive propaganda that is making the international community blind to see children and women that are mercilessly dying in conflicts in Tigray. He is making efforts based on complete lies to mislead the international community so as to hide the evil acts of terrorist TPLF group that is endangering the lives of millions in the region by blocking humanitarian aid to the needy. This is nothing but gambling with human blood and innocent souls just to attain personal lust.

Similarly, there are also people in governments of some western nations that even set up a bloody conflicts to drag innocents in to appalling human catastrophic situation mostly in developing countries in order to enable them meddle in the affairs of others whom they are interested to achieve their causes. One of the instruments to attain such tragedies is people like Martin Plaut.