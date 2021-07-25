Former Army Members Vow to Stand by Side of ENDF in Defending National Sovereignty

Addis Ababa July 25/2021 (ENA) Former army members of Ethiopia have vowed to stand by the side of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) by participating in every mission to defend the sovereignty of the country.

Members of the former Ethiopian Army Development Support Association today conducted a rally in support of ENDF in Addis Ababa at Mesqel Square today.

The custodian of the association, Brigadier General Wasihun Nigatu said during the occasion that the terrorist TPLF has been engaged in a number of activities with a view to dismantle Ethiopia.

Noting that former army members are ready to stand by the side of the ENDF to defend the sovereignty of the country, Brigadier General Wasihun said “We have to make sure that it is the terrorist group that must be dismantled, not Ethiopia.”

ENDF Public Relations Head, Colonel Getnet Adana for his part said that the former Ethiopian army had sacrificed a lot for the national sovereignty of the country.

He further appreciated the readiness being demonstrated by the members to defend the sovereignty of Ethiopia by extending the necessary support to ENDF.