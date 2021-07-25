EEP Launches Electronic Fundraising Platform to Enhance Diaspora’s Contribution for GERD

Addis Ababa July 25/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Electric Power launched electronic fund raising platform to enable all Ethiopians across the globe contribute financial support for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

‘mygerd.com’ developed by Ethiopian Software developers, will enable Ethiopians all over the world to easily make their GERD contributions, Ethiopia Electric Power CEO Ashebir Balcha told ENA.

He said that the website is an online system that helps all Ethiopians across the world to contribute financial support from the place where they are located.

According to him, the website: www.mygerd.com, is ease to use, reliable online fundraising system and certified by all pertinent government institutions such as Ministry of Finance, National Bank and Diaspora Agency.

The new platform will further encourage the diaspora to enhance their financial support to realizing the dam as it provides efficient service by reducing the existing manual system, he added.

The system also ensures transparency as it provides vital data including the identity of the donor and the amount of money donated.

The website was developed by Chapa Financial Technology, a company owned by young Ethiopians in cooperation with the Ethiopian Electric Power.