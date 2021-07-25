Ethiopian Transports More than 30 million Doses of Vaccine

Addis Ababa July 25/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has made all the necessary preparations with all required capabilities to transport COVID-19 vaccine across the globe.

So far, the airline transported more than 30 million doses of vaccine to more than 24 countries, according to the Ethiopian Airlines.

The airlines transports the vaccines using its state of the art Cargo terminal that has a cold storage facility of 54,000sqm with compartmentalized different temperature ranges and real-time temperature monitoring system.