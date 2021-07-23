AGRA Board Chairman Urges African Nations to Work Hard To Achieve SDGs

Addis Ababa July 23/2021 (ENA) Board Chairman of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn urged African nations to work hard in order to successfully achieve the UN’s sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Hailemariam made the remark in a meeting held with partners in Nairobi today, Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya told ENA.

SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Hailemariam said during the meeting that some 20 percent of Africans are unable to achieve food security.

Thus, he noted that the continent has been experiencing drought, floods and other problems due to climate change which are becoming huge impediments to the continent’s development.

He said governments and partners should not only cooperate but also redouble their efforts to achieve Africa’s 2063 Agenda and successfully achieve major agricultural programs.

The annual meeting of AGRA that is expected to attract several African leaders will be held in Nairobi in the coming September, 2021, it was learned.

Established in 2006, AGRA is an African-led, Africa-based and farmer centered institution working to put smallholder farmers at the center of the continent’s growing economy by transforming their farming from a solitary struggle to survive to a business that thrives.

Working in collaboration with our partners—including African governments, researchers, development partners, the private sector and civil society— AGRA’s work primarily focuses on smallholder farmers – men and women who typically cultivate staple crops on two hectares or less.