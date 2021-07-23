AG Files Criminal Charges against 62 People, Including Leader of Junta

Addis Ababa July 23/2021 (ENA) The Federal Attorney General announced that it has filed charges against the leader of the Junta, Debretsion Gebremichael, and 61 others.

The defendants were members of the Central Committee of TPLF and members of the regional government cabinet who were heavily involved in decision-making, according to the Attorney General.

In addition, they had great involvement in armed attacks, EFFORT business organizations, Tigray Election Commission and the illegal election, it was learned.

The charges are based on two criminal charges. The first is the overthrowing of a constitutionally established and legitimate regional government through violence and illegal ways.

The second is related to crime to oust the federal government by organizing a special force called Military Commando and attacking the National Defense Force.

According to the Attorney General, 510 witnesses and 5329 page documents are included in the file comprising evidences submitted to the court.