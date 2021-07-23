Ministry Collects over 279 Billion Birr Revenue

Addis Ababa July 16/2021 (ENA) Ministry of Revenues disclosed that it has collected over 279 billion Birr in the just concluded 2020/21 fiscal year.

Revenues Minister, Laqe Ayalew told the Council of Ministers today that the income showed 45 billion Birr or 29.6 percent increase when compared with last budget year.

Over 96 percent of the planned income has been secured, he added.

According to the minister, the performance is encouraging since the plan was to collect 290 billion Birr revenue in the budget year.