Disruption of Aid Depicts Moral Bankruptcy of TPLF: Human Rights & Legal Experts

Addis Ababa July 16/2021 (ENA) Disruption of humanitarian aid not only harms innocent citizens but also shows moral bankruptcy of the terrorist group TPLF, human rights and legal experts said.

The federal government had declared unilateral cease fire to facilitate humanitarian assistance to Tigray region and enable farmers cultivate their land without worry during this rainy season, it is to be recalled.

However, the terrorist group TPLF has stopped movement of vehicles carrying humanitarian assistance to Mekelle via Afar region by attacking the route with heavy artillery, according to Ethiopian Emergency and Risk Management Commission.

Human rights and legal experts told ENA that both warring parties should exert maximum effort not to harm innocent civilians in accordance with international law of war.

In particular, they have great responsibility to protect innocent people from starvation and human rights abuses as a result of the conflict, they noted.

In this respect, the human rights and legal experts said the disruption of relief supply by the terrorist group could lead to humanitarian crisis in the region.

Ethiopian Human Rights Organizations Consortium Director, Mesud Gebeyehu underscored that disrupting of humanitarian aid is not acceptable in any way.

“Disrupting the movement of humanitarian aid is unacceptable not only in terms of human rights but also violates the international law of war. We have also heard that blood bank have stopped functioning due to lack of blood in the region. This hampers emergency service to people in areas of conflict,” he elaborated.

Kule Kursha, law lecturer at Hawassa University, said the act not only causes humanitarian crisis but also demonstrates the moral bankruptcy of the group.

“Blocking humanitarian assistance to perhaps make political gain demonstrates moral bankruptcy and gross violation of human rights and international law of war.”

The terrorist group TPLF has stopped 189 heavy trucks carrying relief aid via Afar to Tigray since last Tuesday.