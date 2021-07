Addis Ababa July 23/2021 (ENA) The Council of Ministers has concluded the performance review of the just concluded Ethiopian budget year, according to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Prime Minister Abiy wrote on Face-book that “Today, we have completed our 2013 fiscal year performance review and finally, we put our green legacy.”

“We have achieved many major milestones in the past year, and we need to do more to fully utilize our country’s potential,” he added.