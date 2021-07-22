Intelligence, Defense and Police Universities Agree to Work Together in Education, Research

Addis Ababa, July 22/2021(ENA) The National Intelligence University College, Defense University, and Police University have signed today a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that enables them to work together in education, training, and research.

The agreement was signed between Defense University President Major General Dessalegn Teshome, National Intelligence University College President Wondimu Kassa, and Police University President Commissioner Mesfin Abebe.

During the signing ceremony, Defense University President Major General Dessalegn said the MoU will enable the institutions to collaborate in their missions.

Noting that no institute can be self-sufficient, he underlined the importance of cooperation among these universities to boost their capacity and effectively undertake responsibilities.

National Intelligence University College President Wondimu Kassa said on his part the agreement would enable the institutions to work together in cooperation in order to maintain national security.

According to him, working closely would enhance the capacity of the institutions as their missions are similar.

Police University President Commissioner Mesfin on his part said the institutions play crucial role in helping the country achieve its economic, political and social goals.

On the occasion, a technical committee drawn from the three universities was established to lead the implementation of the agreement.