Countries Announce Timeline for Planting Tree Seedlings from Ethiopia: Ministry

July 22,2021 (ENA) Ministry of Agriculture disclosed that some East African countries have announced their timeline to plant their share of the one billion tree seedlings allocated by the Government of Ethiopia as part of its Green Legacy Initiative.

Agriculture State Minister Sani Redi said the countries have announced the time to plant the saplings based on their climatic zone.

Accordingly, the countries will plant the seedlings between August and October, 2021.

Some countries have also announced the types of seedling species they prefer to plant and additional tree seedlings, he stated.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with diplomats from the countries on the issue, Sani pointed out.

The state minister said Ethiopia is ready to provide 91 million seedlings to South Sudan, 356 million to Sudan, 79 million to Eritrea, 9 million to Djibouti, 80 million to Somalia, 30 million to Somaliland, 100 million each to Kenya and Uganda, 19 million to Puntland, and 136 million to Rwanda.

The country, on the other hand, has readied over 7 billion saplings for this rainy season, of which 1 billion were allotted for the East African countries.