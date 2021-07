Addis Ababa July 22/2021 (ENA) The World Food Program (WFP) is going to make its second humanitarian flight to Mekele from the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

WFP plane will be flying to Mekelle for humanitarian supply,” According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It added that this is the second flight since the Ethiopian Government’s declaration of Unilateral Humanitarian Ceasefire.

More than thirty individuals and humanitarian personnel are on board, it was indicated.