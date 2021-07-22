PM Abiy Says GERD will be Source of Cooperation Among Nile Riparian Countries

July 22, 2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will continue to be a source of cooperation for the Nile River Riparian countries, including the downstream states.



In a message written today in Arabic on his Twitter page, the Prime Minister pointed out Ethiopia’s successful completion of the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as per the scheduled time.

The Premier noted that Ethiopia conducted the filling of the dam in a way that does not significantly harm the downstream countries, adding it has regulated the water flow deterring flooding.

The filling of the dam would never significantly harm the downstream countries, Abiy stated, and underscored that it would be a source of cooperation among riparian countries.