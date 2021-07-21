SNNP, Sidama Residents Show Solidarity for GERD, Denounce Provocative Acts of TPLF

July 21/2021 (ENA) Residents in three towns of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ State (SNNP) and Sidama regions are holding rallies to support the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and denounce the terrorist group TPLF.

According to correspondents of the Ethiopian News Agency, the rallies have been held in Hawassa and Welayita Sodo towns as well as Kembata Tembaro zone.

The demonstrators from various sections of the society chanted slogans about their joy over with the successful completion of the second round filling of GERD and vowed to support the completion of the project.

They also affirmed their readiness to fight against the terrorist TPLF and its allies and stand alongside the National Defense Force.

Furthermore, they pledged support to the defense force that are working to defeat the terrorist group TPLF once for and all other groups that challenge the peace and unity of the country.

They also called on Western powers to keep their hands off Ethiopia and stop meddling in the internal affairs of the country.