China Vows to Build New Type of Int’l Relations, Human Community with Shared Future

Addis Ababa July 21/2021 (ENA) Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed that his country will work hard to build a new type of international relations and a human community with a shared future.

President Xi Jinping made the remark in his speech delivered on the celebration of the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

According to Xi, China will work to build a new type of international relations and a human community with a shared future, promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative through joint efforts, and use China’s new achievements in development to provide the world with new opportunities.

“On the journey ahead, we will remain committed to promoting peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit, to an independent foreign policy of peace, and to the path of peaceful development,” the president stated.

He also affirmed that the Communist Party of China will continue to work with all peace-loving countries and peoples to promote the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom.

President Xi Jinping said that China planned to build a great modern socialist country in all respects in its goal of second centenary.

He further pointed out that since the very day of its founding, the Party has made seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation its aspiration and mission.

“China has accomplished the building of moderately prosperous society in all respects and now marching in confident strides towards the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects,” President Xi said.

He explained that the founding spirit, developed by the pioneers of communism in China, consists of upholding truth and ideals, staying true to the original aspiration and founding mission, fighting bravely without fear of sacrifice, and remaining loyal to the Party and faithful to the people.

Regarding foreign enemy, the president said, the Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or subjugate them.

“We have never bullied, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will,” he stressed.