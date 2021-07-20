Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha

Addis Ababa July 20/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Muslims across the country are celebrating the 1442nd Eid-al-Adha today.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims have turned out for the Eid prayers at Addis Ababa Stadium early in the morning.

President of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council Grand Mufti Haji Omar Idris, Addis Ababa Islamic Affairs Council President Sheik Sulatan Aman and high officials of the city administration have attended the celebration.

At the celebration, Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President Mufti Hajji Omer called on the Muslim community to celebrate the holiday by providing the necessary support for the needy.

Moreover, the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President urged the Muslim Community to maintain unity and protect the country from any challenge that might endanger the well-being of its people.