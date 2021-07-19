Commission Consults with Stakeholders on Corruption Survey, Policy & Strategy

Addis Ababa July 19/2021 (ENA) The Federal Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission of Ethiopia today organized a workshop to consult on the third National Corruption Perception Survey, draft corruption policy and strategy with stakeholders.

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has been providing financial and technical supports to the commission’s various activities, it was learned.

Ethics and Anti-corruption Deputy Commissioner, Wedo Atto on the occasion underscored the necessity of conducting the survey and formulate policy in Ethiopia to reduce corruption.

“Although general directions have been pointed out for combating corruption during different reforms, our country didn’t owe organized and comprehensive national anti-corruption policy. Policy was formulated by experts and consultants experienced in the field now. After such workshops, it is expected to be approved by the House of People’s Representatives,” he said.

National Corruption Perception Survey Team Leader, Professor Habtamu Wendimu said government should be committed and take bigger responsibility to reduce corruption with clear strategy and strict law enforcement in collaboration with stakeholders and the general public.

“We did a survey where 6,627 persons completed questionnaire. It includes all regions, except Tigray because of the security reasons. We divided the sectors into 7 as households, government offices, private offices, NGOs, professional associations, religious organizations and media.”

Respondents to the survey believe that public institutions, including land administration, Customs and revenue, construction, municipalities and other administrative offices are prone to corruption in Ethiopia.

UNDP Ethiopia Office Good Governance and Peace Building Sector Head Shimelis Assefa told ENA that his organization has provided financial and technical supports to the commission including to conduct the survey and formulate policy.

“The aim of the survey is to understand the corruption status, identify causes and prone institutions and sectors for corruption in order to secure input for the policy formulation process,” Shimelis pointed out.