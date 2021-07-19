President Sahilework Wishes Happy Eid al-Adha to Ethiopians

Addis Ababa, July 19/2021(ENA) President Sahilework Zewde wished all Ethiopian Muslims a Happy Eid al-Adha, according to Office of the President.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Ethiopia, I wish the holiday to be a time for thinking about peace and development of your country and to reach out to those in need,” the president said in her message.

Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President Mufti Hajji Omer Edris has also conveyed a happy Eid message to the Muslim community.

In his message, the Mufti called on the Muslim community to celebrate the holiday by providing the necessary support to the needy.

He also urged the faithful to pray for the enhanced unity and peace of the country.

Widely known as the “festival of sacrifice”, Eid al-Adha is celebrated to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to God.

Most Muslims worldwide prefer the annual conduct Hajj Pilgrimage, which is one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings in Mecca, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

However, this year’s Hajj has been closed by Kingdom due to COVID-19.