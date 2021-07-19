PM Abiy Congratulates Ethiopians Over Completion of GERD Second Filling

Addis Ababa July 19/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended a congratulatory message for Ethiopians over the successful completion of the second year filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In his message, the Prime Minister said “congratulations on the completion of the second Grand Renaissance Dam!”

Ethiopia moves onward resiliently, the prime minister also wrote on his Face-Book.

Ethiopia has announced today that it has completed the second filling of the GERD.

The successful accomplishment of the second filling is expected the nation to run the two turbines in order to commence energy generation.

Ethiopians consider the GERD as a turning point to realizing economic development that would help the nation prosper by defeating poverty.