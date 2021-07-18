Diaspora Extends Over One Billion Birr Support

July 18,2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian diaspora community has extended over 1 billion Birr worth support to the national development of the country during the just concluded Ethiopian fiscal year, according to the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency.

In an exclusive Interview with ENA, Diaspora Agency Director- General Selamawit Dawit said Ethiopians across the world have been participating in the economic and political activities of the country by providing the necessary financial, material and professional supports.

According to Selamawit, during the concluded Ethiopian fiscal year, the diaspora have contributed over 1 billion Birr to help the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), to support on going humanitarian activities in various parts of the country and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its economic consequences.

Out of the total support, over 600 million Birr was extended for humanitarian assistance being provided to people in need of support in various part of the country, she added.

The Ethiopians have also raised 192 million Birr to support the construction of GERD and 30 million Birr to the realization of “Dine for Ethiopia”, a project initiated by Prime Minister Abiy to expand tourism attraction development in Amhara, Oromia and SNNPR.

Similarly, over 200 million Birr worth support has also been extended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Ethiopia, Selamawit stated.

According to her, over half billion birr has been collected from the diaspora to curve the impact of the pandemic since the outbreak.

Besides financial support, the diaspora community have been contributing to the national political and economic development of Ethiopia in terms of knowledge, professional services among other things.

She commended the contributions being rendered by diaspora community particularly in humanitarian aid.

The Agency stated 3. 3 billion USD remittances was sent by the diaspora during the last 11 months of the concluded Ethiopian budget year.