Peace Minister Muferyat Visits Germany, UK

July 18/2021(ENA) Minister of Peace Muferyat Kamil has paid an official visit to Germany and the United Kingdom.

During her visit Muferyat has briefed German Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Berger, and UK’s African Affairs Minister James Dudridge and other officials on current affairs, according to a statement from the Ministry.

The minister told the officials that the government of Ethiopia declared the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in order to prevent the people of Tigray from further humanitarian crisis and create conducive environment to farming activities so as to avert food security challenges that might encounter in the coming years in the region.

In this regard, the government has stockpile some 400,000 quintals of food and non-food items in warehouses in the region, she said.

She also added that the distribution of humanitarian support has still been underway by six selected partner humanitarian organizations.

The Minister on the occasion called on the international community to publicly condemn TPLF by realizing its destructive activities.

Appreciating the humanitarian support so far extended, she expressed hope that the support will be enhanced in the future.