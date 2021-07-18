WFP Launches Humanitarian Flight to Mekele

July 18/2021(ENA) As per the request made by the World Food Program (WFP) to the government of Ethiopia, WFP launched a humanitarian flight from Addis Ababa to Mekele on Saturday.

WFP has launched the flight to Mekele after it received permission from the government of Ethiopia.

Accordingly, the first Aircraft owned by WFP headed to Mekele carrying six people.

According to sources approached by the ENA, the first flight was launched on Saturday as per the permission given by the government of Ethiopia to use air transport for humanitarian aid to Tigray region via the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

As per the Government’s direction, the flight used the Bole International Airport as a departure point and was returned to the same Airport on Saturday.

The Ethiopian government has continued its commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Tigray region.

In this regard, the government has brought in a number of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the port of Djibouti heading to the region.