WHO Director-General Advocate of Terrorist Group TPLF

Addis Ababa Junly 17/2013 (ENA) The current Director-General of World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, has been proving to the world that he is an advocate of the terrorist group of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Last month alone, the director-general disseminated different messages on social media to express his support for the terrorist group and to blame the federal government.

Though heading an international organization with a duty to protect the world from health threatening diseases such as COVID-19, he has been engrossed in sharing false messages about the ethno-nationalist terrorist group TPLF.

To mention a few, following the recent unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the federal government he congratulated the TPLF terrorist for controlling Mekelle. He twitted on social media accounts: “We have won.”

The director-general of WHO on the other hand did not care about what was happening in Myanmar and in South Africa recently. He obviously does not represent the international community but rather an activist of a terrorist group where he belonged to while in Ethiopia.

The World Health Organization headed by Dr. Tedros Adhanom has also experienced increasing misconduct, fraud, sexual harassment, and unethical practices, according to an independent financial audit report. Where was the director-general?

Last June, the World Health Organization (WHO) released an audit report on its 2020 performance and World HIV/AIDS Health Care Foundation has asked Dr. Tedros Adhanom not to run for second term, following allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom has been publicly asked to step down, following increasing misconduct, fraud and sexual harassment in the organization.

According to the report, the World Health Organization (WHO) has entered into more than 332 million USD worth of non-performing consultations with consultants in the 2020 fiscal year.

Article 37 of the UN Charter states that “in the performance of their duties the Director General and the staff shall not seek or receive instruction from any government or authority external to the organization.”

But the director-general of the United Nations institution has ignored a law barring him from expressing his views and opinions on private matters, shamefully receiving orders from the terrorist group TPLF.