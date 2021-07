Addis Ababa, July 17/2021(ENA) Some 306 Ethiopians living under a difficult situation in Saudi Arabia have returned home, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Upon their arrival at Bole International Airport, the returnees were welcomed by a committee established from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other concerned stakeholders.

The ministry revealed that more than 40,000 Ethiopians have so far been repatriated from Saudi Arabia in the past weeks.