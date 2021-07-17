Deputy PM & FM Demeke Confers with UN Undersecretary-General

Addis Ababa, July 17/2021(ENA)Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen has met on Friday with the UN Undersecretary-General for the Department of operational support, Atual Khare on the role of Ethiopia`s peacekeeping mission in the UN.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed the positive role of the Ethiopian peacekeeping force in the UN and highlighted the longstanding history of Ethiopia’s peacekeeping mission in the UN.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has been playing a very constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in Abyei, although confronted with various challenges.

Demeke has also expressed Ethiopia’s disappointment at the recent letter sent by senator MANDEZ to UNSG that failed to recognize the contribution of the Ethiopian peacekeeping forces who are serving to maintain peace and security.

He assured the Secretary-General of the continued support of Ethiopia to the UN while Atual on his part, appreciated the role of Ethiopia in the UN peacekeeping mission, according to the statement from MoFA.

He also exchanged views on the role of the UN department of operational support with regard to peacekeeping forces in Somalia (AMISOM), and the phasing out of similar forces in Darfur (UNAMID), Abiye (UNESFA), and South Sudan (UNMISS).