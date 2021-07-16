Regional States Condemn TPLF’s Provocative Acts, Vow to Deter Its Conspiracy

July 16,2021 (ENA) Regional states in Ethiopia have condemned the provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF in a strong term and vowed to stop the conspiracy of this belligerent group against the country’s national unity.



Afar, Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples regions, as well as Gambala, Benshangul Gumz, Harari and other regional states have issued statements condemning the evil acts of the TPLF.

Although the federal government declared unilateral ceasefire to address the major concerns of the international community for cessation of hostility and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid supplies as well as to allow farming activities to the region, the terrorist TPLF has continued rejecting the ceasefire and engaging in provocative acts.

Regional states in Ethiopia have been condemning this act of the terrorist group and deploying Special Forces to deter the group from its destructive activities that threatens the sovereignty and national unity of the country.

The regional states have expressed their readiness to provide the necessary support to the National Defense Force in its operation to crush this enemy of the people of Ethiopia.

The regional state called on all Ethiopians including the people of Tigray to stand in unison to end TPLF’s heinous act that attempts to dismantle the national unity of the country.

Noting that the terrorist group is a brutal group that does not care not only for Ethiopia but also for the international laws and conventions, the statement said TPLF has been forcefully deploying children, priests and women in war.

In this regard, the people of all regional states strongly condemned the treason and atrocities committed by the terrorist group.