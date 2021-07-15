Regional States Mobilizing Special Forces to Deter Provocative Acts of TPLF

July 15/2021 (ENA) Special forces of Ethiopian regional states are being deployed to deter provocative acts of the terrorist group TPLF at border areas of Amhara and Tigray regions.

Although the federal government declared unilateral ceasefire to address the major concerns of the international community for cessation of hostility and unimpeded access to the region, TPLF has continued rejecting the ceasefire and engaging in provocative acts.

Following the recent attack of the TPLF on the neighboring Amhara regional state, other states have been sending special forces to deter the terrorist group from perpetrating aggression.

The Oromia, Sidama, and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples regions have sent members of their special forces, it was learned.

During the sending off ceremony held in Oromia, Chief Administrator of the region, Shimeles Abdissa called on all Ethiopians to fight against the terrorist group which is the enemy of all.

He further stated Ethiopians will continue fighting against those forces that are working hard to revive the dead TPLF and the number one enemy of Ethiopia.

“We will make the necessary sacrifices to end the existence of this criminal group once and for all,” the chief administrator vowed.

Sidama Region Chief Administrator, Desta Ledamo said on his part “we are determined to reverse and resist the efforts of the terrorist TPLF and its supporters.”

He stressed on the need to work together and strengthen the unity of the people in order to solve the current problem in the northern part of the country.