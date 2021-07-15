People of Tigray Residing in Humera Request TPLF to Stop Baseless Propaganda against People of Amhara

July 15/2021 (ENA) The People of Tigray residing in Humera town have requested the TPLF Clique to stop its baseless propaganda against the Amhara people.



In a demonstration they staged in Humera today, the protesters said the people of Tigray and Amhara are strongly tied and unthinkable to separate.

The demonstrators said that they participated in the rally to express their anger against the heinous acts of the terrorist group and to show the rest of the world that the Amhara and Tigray people are one family who have been living together for centuries.

They requested the TPLF clique to halt its propaganda that depicts the Amhara people as an enemy for the Tigrayan people.

Furthermore, they stated that TPLF itself is an enemy not only for Ethiopia but also for the people of Tigray, according to the Amhara Media Corporation (AMC).

“It never understands the need of our people while in contrary the people of Amhara is our family as we are tied through marriage and other social bondage,” they stated.

According to the demonstrators approached by the AMC, it is difficult to find someone who has no a blood tie from the two people.

The demonstrators have also commended the humanitarian ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia in Tigray as it helps to calm and help return the situation to normalcy.

During the occasion, the Administrator of Setit Humera Zone, assured the demonstrators that the administration is ready to provide the necessary support to the people of Tirgay who are living in the area in co-existence with their Amhara brothers and sisters.