Ethiopian Diaspora in Canada to Stage Demonstrations in Support of GERD

July 15/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin living in Canada will stage demonstration on July 24, 2021 to express their joy over the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, according to GERD Coalition in Canada and Ethio-Canada Network for Social Support.

GERD Coalition in Canada chair, Fiseha Solomon said the aim of the demonstration is to express the joy of the diaspora over the second round filling of the dam and reaffirm the support and partnership of the diaspora to the realization of the dam.

Noting that the Ethiopian Diaspora living in Canada are pleased about the filling of the second round of the dam, he said it will further inspire them to continue their support for GERD.

According to the chair, the Ethiopian Diaspora living in Canada have raised 400,000 USD for GERD during the past year.

Various slogans are readied for the demonstration, among which include: “It is my dam”, “Ethiopia has the Right to Utilize Abbay River”, “Ethiopia has no intention of harming the lower riparian countries.”

Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin living in various cities of Canada will take part in the demonstrations to be held near their localities, according to the chair of the GERD Coalition in Canada.

Since the major aim of the demonstration is to create awareness among the people and Government of Canada about Ethiopia’s position on the construction of GERD and Abbay River, Fiseha said members of MPs and influential politicians in various cities are invited to attend the demonstrations.