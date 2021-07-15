Embassy Hosts Pre-investment meeting with Ethiopian sectors, Qatar Food Industries

July 15/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar hosted a virtual pre-investment discussion between key Ethiopian government sectors and Baladna Food Industries – the leading and largest dairy producer in Qatar.



The aim of this preliminary session was to have a general overview of the investment opportunities in Ethiopia apropos the realm of Baladna.

Attending the meeting were higher officials and experts from key Ethiopian government sectors including the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ethiopian Investment Commission, the leaders and experts of Baladna Food Industries.

The higher officials and experts from the Ethiopian side have illuminated the enormous and unexploited business opportunities in Ethiopia in the sector; the attractive incentives that investors can enjoy; the biggest market opportunity in the sector; and the government’s support including availing the required infrastructure to encourage investors.

Baladna Food Industries, on its part, represented by its General Manager for Supply Chain Khaled Zialnon and one of its board members Aidan Tynan, has briefly elucidated its business experiences, areas of interest and top priorities in the sector. It has also expressed its keen interest to replicate its business in Ethiopia and work jointly with the government.

According to Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar, the discussion was productive; Baladna expressed its content with the captivating business climate in Ethiopia. Furthermore, Baladna planned to make a visit to Ethiopia shortly.

The Ethiopian side has also demonstrated its readiness to welcome and work closely with the company.

Baladna is Qatar’s largest locally-owned food and dairy producer, supplying over 95 percent of the country’s fresh dairy products.