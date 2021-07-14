Ethiopian Ambassador Meets Qatari Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister

Addis Ababa July 14/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to Qatar, Samia Zakaria met with the deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

During the meeting, the two sides have exchanged views on ways of consolidating bilateral relations between the two countries and other related issues, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Doha.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Qatar assured his country’s support to Ethiopia’s right to development.

He also said that Qatar has not changed its long-standing and clear stance on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that is based on principles.

In this regard, he noted that the negotiation on GERD between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan should continue under the leadership of the African Union as the issue is a matter in the continent.