Gov’t Calls on Public to Stand Together, Reverse Threat Posed by Internal & External Enemies

July 13,2021(ENA) The Government of Ethiopia has urged the people to stand together and continue supporting the ENDF in every way possible and defend the country’s sovereignty and reverse the threat posed by internal and external enemies of the country.

In a statement he issued today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Government of Ethiopia has shown to the world its good intentions for the wellbeing of the people of Tigray Region through the recently declared unilateral humanitarian ceasefire.

The government believed that the ceasefire would cease hostilities and give chance to farmers to till their land during the rainy season while the people get humanitarian assistance without alleged impediments, the statement added.

In declaring the unilateral ceasefire, the government has paid sacrifices and it was a choice made consciously to give peace a last chance, it noted.

“But true to its form, the TPLF chose violence to peace. It has demonstrated that it cannot survive without engaging in conflict. It has continued to use child soldiers by feeding them drugs. Yet the Ethiopian Defense Force is obligated to protect these kids,” according to the prime minister.

According to the statement, the ceasefire could not bear the desired results due to people who do not appreciate the sacrifices that the Government of Ethiopia has paid for the sake of the people of Tigray.

Given the irresponsible actions of the TPLF that poses a great danger to the sovereignty of the country, the government, through mobilizing the people of Ethiopia, is determined to curb this threat.

“We will facilitate the humanitarian work and defend the country from the joint attacks by domestic and external enemies,” it added.

The TPLF junta had been lamenting that the Government of Ethiopia used starvation as a weapon of war.

However, when the government declared unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, the junta soon forgot about its accusations and intensified its military activities, the statement said.

“The international community also soon forgot its pronouncements on looming famine in Tigray region. They said nothing while the junta recruited children as soldiers. They even tend to point fingers at the Government of Ethiopia when the junta made humanitarian corridors as centers of military conflicts.”

Taking all matters that unfold after the declaration of the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, the government would like to announce that it is ready to take all appropriate actions for the wellbeing of Ethiopians and the nation.

The government therefore calls on the people of Ethiopia to protect themselves from influences of unsubstantiated information and the propaganda machine of the junta, whose remaining power is just fabricating falsified information.

The statement stressed: “The people of Ethiopia should understand that our domestic and external enemies are working in unison to sow dissent and mistrust among us.”

Hence it urges the people of Ethiopia to stand together and continue supporting the ENDF in every way possible and defend the country’s sovereignty and reverse the threat posed by internal and external enemies of the country.