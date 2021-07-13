Chairperson of AUC Commends Ethiopian Election, Congratulates PM Abiy on Election Victory

July 13/2021(ENA) The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomed the proclamation by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia of the final results of the general elections held 21 June 2021.

The Chairperson congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the overwhelming victory of the Prosperity Party at the national and regional level.

He commends the National Election Board of Ethiopia, political parties, civil society, and all other stakeholders for their collective efforts in ensuring largely peaceful, orderly, and credible elections, despite challenges relating to security, logistics and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AU Commission looks forward to closely monitoring the rescheduled elections for 6 September 2021 in the remaining constituencies as planned.

In this regard, the Chairperson commended former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and the AU Election Observer Mission for the accomplishment of their mission.