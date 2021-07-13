Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Briefs UN Secretary General on GERD

July 13/2021(ENA) Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele met the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss on the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Monday.

During the meeting, Seleshi briefed Guterres about the construction stage of GERD, the second year filling and the AU led negotiation between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.

“I clarified Ethiopia’s position on the outstanding technical and legal issues to conclude the rules and guidelines on the GERD to the General Secretary,” Sileshi twitted.

Ethiopia’s longstanding commitment to the AU-led process is underpinned by a belief that Africans have the wisdom, the technical expertise, and more importantly, the agency to address their challenges, Sileshi underscored in his last week remark at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open briefing on the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).